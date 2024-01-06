If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-3 NR NR 159

Illinois' best wins

Illinois' best win this season came on November 26 in a 90-58 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Adalia McKenzie, as the leading scorer in the win over Canisius, amassed 19 points, while Makira Cook was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 237/RPI) on November 7

81-71 over UTEP (No. 264/RPI) on December 21

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 301/RPI) on November 29

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on December 6

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 342/RPI) on November 15

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Illinois is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Illinois gets the 94th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Fighting Illini have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Illinois has 15 games left this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

