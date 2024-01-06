2024 NCAA Bracketology: Illinois Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Illinois ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|159
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois' best wins
Illinois' best win this season came on November 26 in a 90-58 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Adalia McKenzie, as the leading scorer in the win over Canisius, amassed 19 points, while Makira Cook was second on the squad with 17.
Next best wins
- 81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 237/RPI) on November 7
- 81-71 over UTEP (No. 264/RPI) on December 21
- 89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 301/RPI) on November 29
- 74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on December 6
- 103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 342/RPI) on November 15
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Illinois' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Illinois is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
- The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Illinois gets the 94th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Fighting Illini have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Illinois has 15 games left this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Illinois' next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Illinois games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.