2024 NCAA Bracketology: Illinois March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Illinois' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Illinois ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|2-1
|9
|8
|22
Illinois' best wins
Illinois registered its signature win of the season on December 5, when it took down the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 98-89. Marcus Domask was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Florida Atlantic, posting 33 points with six rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 96-66 at home over Northwestern (No. 51/RPI) on January 2
- 64-53 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on November 10
- 76-58 on the road over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 2
- 88-60 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 19
- 74-57 at home over Colgate (No. 131/RPI) on December 17
Illinois' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Illinois has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, Illinois has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Illinois faces the 52nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Fighting Illini's upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Illinois' upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Illinois' next game
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
