Hardin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hardin County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Hardin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardin County High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
