Franklin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Franklin County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Pendleton County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
