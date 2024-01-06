Ford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Ford County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
