The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 64.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-3.

Little Rock's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.

The Trojans put up 55.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.

When Little Rock puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.

The Trojans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Trojans have given up.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87)

10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87) Charita Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Lalani Ellis: 7.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Schedule