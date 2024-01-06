The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 64.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-3.
  • Little Rock's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Trojans put up 55.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.
  • When Little Rock puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Trojans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
  • The Panthers' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Trojans have given up.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87)
  • Charita Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Lalani Ellis: 7.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wisconsin L 76-64 Kohl Center
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 80-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin W 72-70 Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Morehead State - Lantz Arena
1/13/2024 Western Illinois - Lantz Arena

