How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 64.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.
- When it scores more than 66.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-3.
- Little Rock's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Trojans put up 55.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers give up.
- When Little Rock puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
- The Trojans shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Trojans have given up.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87)
- Charita Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Lalani Ellis: 7.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 76-64
|Kohl Center
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 80-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|W 72-70
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Lantz Arena
|1/13/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
