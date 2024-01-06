The Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at Jack Stephens Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -8.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points just twice this season.

Eastern Illinois' games this season have had an average of 135.9 points, 10.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Eastern Illinois has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Little Rock has covered the spread more often than Eastern Illinois this year, putting up an ATS record of 8-8-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Eastern Illinois.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 12 75% 79.8 150.3 80.5 145.9 153.7 Eastern Illinois 2 18.2% 70.5 150.3 65.4 145.9 139

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 70.5 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans allow to opponents.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 8-8-0 0-0 11-5-0 Eastern Illinois 5-6-0 4-4 4-7-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits

Little Rock Eastern Illinois 7-3 Home Record 5-1 1-4 Away Record 1-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.