The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 95th 78.8 Points Scored 70.8 277th 343rd 80.2 Points Allowed 64.8 48th 213th 36 Rebounds 37.6 136th 82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 246th 6.8 3pt Made 5.4 332nd 168th 13.7 Assists 14.5 118th 126th 11.2 Turnovers 11.5 154th

