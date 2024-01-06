When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Eastern Illinois be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Eastern Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 2-1 NR NR 253

Eastern Illinois' best wins

Eastern Illinois' signature victory this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in the RPI. Eastern Illinois took home the 79-72 win on the road on January 4. Tiger Booker led the way versus UT Martin, dropping 21 points. Next on the team was Corey Swayer Jr. with 20 points.

Next best wins

90-88 on the road over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on January 6

48-46 over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 18

75-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on December 7

Eastern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Eastern Illinois has been given the 250th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Eastern Illinois' 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

