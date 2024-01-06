Saturday's game between the Little Rock Trojans (3-11) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) squaring off at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Panthers enter this game after a 72-70 win over UT Martin on Thursday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 68, Eastern Illinois 61

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers captured their best win of the season on January 4, when they defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 224 in our computer rankings, 72-70.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

72-70 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on January 4

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 308) on December 7

80-74 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 323) on December 29

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 325) on December 5

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 339) on November 12

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

17.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

11.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87)

10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (37-for-87) Charita Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

9.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Lalani Ellis: 7.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -91 scoring differential, falling short by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.2 points per game, 212th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball.

The Panthers are posting 65.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (64.2).

