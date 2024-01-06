The Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) battle a fellow OVC opponent, the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Jack Stephens Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-8.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-8.5) 146.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 9 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Little Rock has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Trojans' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

