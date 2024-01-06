How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 71st.
- The Panthers' 70.5 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.3 away.
- The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois makes more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (5.3), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (32.7%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 67-58
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|W 79-72
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/11/2024
|Morehead State
|-
|Lantz Arena
|1/13/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
