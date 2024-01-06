The Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 71st.

The Panthers' 70.5 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.3 away.

The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois makes more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (5.3), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (32.7%).

