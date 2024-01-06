The Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) are home in OVC action against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 46.4% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 71st.
  • The Panthers' 70.5 points per game are 10 fewer points than the 80.5 the Trojans give up.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 80.5 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Illinois averages 86.7 points per game at home, and 61.3 away.
  • The Panthers allow 55.2 points per game at home, and 75.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois makes more triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (5.3), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (32.7%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa State L 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 67-58 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin W 79-72 Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
1/11/2024 Morehead State - Lantz Arena
1/13/2024 Western Illinois - Lantz Arena

