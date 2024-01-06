Saturday's game features the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) clashing at Jack Stephens Center (on January 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 win for Little Rock.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 75, Eastern Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-4.1)

Little Rock (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Little Rock's record against the spread so far this season is 8-8-0, while Eastern Illinois' is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 11-5-0 and the Panthers are 4-7-0. In the last 10 contests, Little Rock has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 278th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.4 per contest to rank 57th in college basketball.

The 37.5 rebounds per game Eastern Illinois accumulates rank 137th in the nation, 4.6 more than the 32.9 its opponents record.

Eastern Illinois makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (326th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (242nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.1%.

Eastern Illinois has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.0 per game (116th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (56th in college basketball).

