There is high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fenton High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on January 6

12:55 PM CT on January 6 Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisle High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

2:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morris High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6

3:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen Park High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6

6:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6

6:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles North High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6

6:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockport Township High School at Naperville Central High School