DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fenton High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisle High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morris High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles North High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Township High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
