The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) after losing three straight road games. The Hoyas are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -6.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul has combined with its opponents to score more than 143.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

DePaul's matchups this season have a 142.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.

DePaul is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

DePaul (4-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 5.2% less often than Georgetown (5-8-0) this season.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 6 46.2% 72.7 138.8 72.6 148.8 145.0 DePaul 5 41.7% 66.1 138.8 76.2 148.8 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow.

DePaul has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 5-8-0 2-5 6-7-0 DePaul 4-8-0 1-5 5-7-0

DePaul vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown DePaul 5-12 Home Record 7-8 1-11 Away Record 2-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.