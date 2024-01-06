The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) face the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays average 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.

DePaul is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons score 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays allow (64.2).

DePaul is 9-5 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Creighton has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Blue Demons shoot 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

The Bluejays' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Schedule