The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

DePaul has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons average 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays give up (64.2).

When DePaul puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 9-5.

When Creighton allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 9-2.

This season the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Schedule