How to Watch the DePaul vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
- Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
- DePaul has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Blue Demons average 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays give up (64.2).
- When DePaul puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 9-5.
- When Creighton allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 9-2.
- This season the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)
- Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 77-39
|Wintrust Arena
|12/31/2023
|Georgetown
|L 66-62
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|L 72-65
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|1/6/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|1/16/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Wintrust Arena
