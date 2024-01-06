The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) face the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up.

Creighton is 7-1 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

DePaul's record is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons score 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays allow.

When DePaul totals more than 64.2 points, it is 9-5.

Creighton is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Blue Demons are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Schedule