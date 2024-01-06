The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (67.6).
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.
  • DePaul is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Blue Demons score 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays give up.
  • DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
  • Creighton is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
  • This season the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays concede.
  • The Bluejays shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Blue Demons allow.

DePaul Leaders

  • Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
  • Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
  • Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)
  • Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena
12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI)
1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

