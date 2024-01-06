The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) go up against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big East play. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.

DePaul is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons score 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays give up.

DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Creighton is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

This season the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays concede.

The Bluejays shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Blue Demons allow.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Schedule