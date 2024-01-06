The DePaul Blue Demons (8-5) meet the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) in a clash of Big East squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Clarke: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Michelle Sidor: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 19.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Morgan Maly: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Jensen: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

