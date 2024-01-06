The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgetown vs. DePaul matchup.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgetown Moneyline DePaul Moneyline

DePaul vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

DePaul has covered four times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Blue Demons have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Georgetown has compiled a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hoyas' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul ranks 101st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 234th, a difference of 133 spots.

The Blue Demons were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +100000, DePaul has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.