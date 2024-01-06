The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
  • DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.
  • The Blue Demons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hoyas give up (72.6).
  • When it scores more than 72.6 points, DePaul is 1-4.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
  • The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.
  • At home, DePaul knocked down 9.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn L 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/12/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

