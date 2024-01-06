The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.

DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.

The Blue Demons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hoyas give up (72.6).

When it scores more than 72.6 points, DePaul is 1-4.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).

The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.

At home, DePaul knocked down 9.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

