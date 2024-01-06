How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
- DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.
- The Blue Demons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hoyas give up (72.6).
- When it scores more than 72.6 points, DePaul is 1-4.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (66.4).
- The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.
- At home, DePaul knocked down 9.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|L 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
