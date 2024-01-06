Saturday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Georgetown taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

DePaul vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.5)

Georgetown (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown has a 5-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to DePaul, who is 4-8-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Georgetown has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 10.1 points per game (posting 66.1 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while allowing 76.2 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and have a -131 scoring differential.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. It records 30.8 rebounds per game, 352nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.1.

DePaul knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

DePaul has committed 2.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

