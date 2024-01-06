Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with Creighton securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 72-65 to Providence on Wednesday.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

DePaul Schedule Analysis

On December 5, the Blue Demons captured their signature win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.

DePaul has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

DePaul has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 211) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 262) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (259th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

DePaul is putting up 67.7 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 9.7 fewer points per game than its season average (77.4).

Offensively, the Blue Demons have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 80.9 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, DePaul is surrendering 64.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 70.8.

On offense, the Blue Demons have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 76.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 77.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

