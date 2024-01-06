DePaul vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) going head to head at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Blue Demons lost their last outing 72-65 against Providence on Wednesday.
The Blue Demons are coming off of a 72-65 loss to Providence in their most recent outing on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost their most recent outing 94-50 against UConn on Wednesday. Katlyn Gilbert's team-leading 25 points paced the Blue Demons in the losing effort. Emma Ronsiek scored a team-high 13 points for the Bluejays in the loss.
DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons registered their best win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory.
- The Blue Demons have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.
- DePaul has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
- DePaul has eight wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5
- 90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on December 13
- 93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26
- 85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20
- 77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 6
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays notched their signature win of the season on November 24 by securing an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.
- Creighton has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19
- 89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 49) on December 17
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23
- 58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)
- Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)
Creighton Leaders
- Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)
- Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)
- Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (259th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.
- In conference action, DePaul tallies fewer points per contest (67.7) than its season average (77.4).
- The Blue Demons are posting 80.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.3).
- In 2023-24, DePaul is giving up 64.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 70.8.
- The Blue Demons have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 76.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.1 points fewer than the 77.4 they've scored this season.
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 64.2 per outing (184th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Creighton is putting up fewer points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2023-24.
- The Bluejays are putting up fewer points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (77.8).
- Creighton allows 63 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.
