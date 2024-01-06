Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) going head to head at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Blue Demons are coming off of a 72-65 loss to Providence in their most recent outing on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost their most recent outing 94-50 against UConn on Wednesday. Katlyn Gilbert's team-leading 25 points paced the Blue Demons in the losing effort. Emma Ronsiek scored a team-high 13 points for the Bluejays in the loss.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons registered their best win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory.

The Blue Demons have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

DePaul has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

DePaul has eight wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays notched their signature win of the season on November 24 by securing an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Creighton has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 49) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (259th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

In conference action, DePaul tallies fewer points per contest (67.7) than its season average (77.4).

The Blue Demons are posting 80.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.3).

In 2023-24, DePaul is giving up 64.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 70.8.

The Blue Demons have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 76.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.1 points fewer than the 77.4 they've scored this season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 64.2 per outing (184th in college basketball).

In conference play, Creighton is putting up fewer points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2023-24.

The Bluejays are putting up fewer points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (77.8).

Creighton allows 63 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.

