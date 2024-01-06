Saturday's contest features the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) matching up at Wintrust Arena (on January 6) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 victory for Creighton.

Their last time out, the Blue Demons lost 72-65 to Providence on Wednesday.

The Blue Demons lost their last game 72-65 against Providence on Wednesday. The Bluejays' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 94-50 loss to UConn. Katlyn Gilbert recorded 25 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Blue Demons. Emma Ronsiek scored a team-high 13 points for the Bluejays in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons captured their signature win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory.

The Blue Demons have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, DePaul is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 201) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays took down the Michigan State Spartans (No. 20 in our computer rankings) in an 83-69 win on November 24 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Bluejays have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Creighton has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 49) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 67.6 per contest to rank 259th in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, DePaul is averaging 67.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (77.4 points per game) is 9.7 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Blue Demons have fared better in home games this season, putting up 80.9 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.

DePaul is ceding 64.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (70.8).

In their last 10 games, the Blue Demons have been putting up 76.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Creighton has averaged 10.8 fewer points in Big East games (62.3) than overall (73.1).

In 2023-24 the Bluejays are averaging 7.1 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than on the road (77.8).

Creighton concedes 63 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.