Saturday's contest features the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) facing off at Wintrust Arena (on January 6) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 victory for Creighton.

The Blue Demons are coming off of a 72-65 loss to Providence in their last outing on Wednesday.

The Bluejays head into this game following a 94-50 loss to UConn on Wednesday. Katlyn Gilbert totaled 25 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Blue Demons. Emma Ronsiek's team-high 13 points paced the Bluejays in the losing effort.

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons captured their signature win of the season on December 5, when they grabbed a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

DePaul has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

DePaul has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (eight).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 28) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 196) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 208) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

When the Bluejays took down the Michigan State Spartans, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-69 on November 24, it was their season's signature victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 260th in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, DePaul is putting up 67.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (77.4 points per game) is 9.7 PPG higher.

The Blue Demons average 80.9 points per game at home, compared to 71.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

DePaul is surrendering 64.7 points per game this year at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (70.8).

The Blue Demons' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 76.3 points a contest compared to the 77.4 they've averaged this season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.

Creighton scores fewer points in conference action (62.3 per game) than overall (73.1).

The Bluejays average 70.7 points per game at home, and 77.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 Creighton is giving up 9.3 fewer points per game at home (63) than on the road (72.3).

