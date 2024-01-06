Saturday's game between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) matching up at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Blue Demons fell in their last game 72-65 against Providence on Wednesday.

The Blue Demons enter this game after a 72-65 loss to Providence on Wednesday. The Bluejays are coming off of a 94-50 loss to UConn in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the loss, Katlyn Gilbert paced the Blue Demons with 25 points. Emma Ronsiek's team-leading 13 points paced the Bluejays in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons picked up their best win of the season on December 5, when they grabbed a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to our computer rankings.

The Blue Demons have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, DePaul is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, DePaul is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 28) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 195) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays notched their best win of the season on November 24, when they secured an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Blue Demons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 102nd-most defeats.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per contest (261st in college basketball).

With 67.7 points per game in Big East tilts, DePaul is putting up 9.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.4 PPG).

The Blue Demons are putting up 80.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 71.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, DePaul is allowing 64.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 70.8.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Demons have been putting up 76.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 73.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (184th in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Creighton scores fewer points in conference action (62.3 per game) than overall (73.1).

At home the Bluejays are scoring 70.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (77.8).

In 2023-24 Creighton is conceding 9.3 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (72.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.