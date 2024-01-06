If you're searching for bracketology analysis of DePaul and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How DePaul ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 1-3 NR NR 178

DePaul's best wins

DePaul picked up its signature win of the season on December 5 by claiming a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in the RPI. Anaya Peoples was the top scorer in the signature win over Green Bay, dropping 22 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 175/RPI) on December 13

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on November 6

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 26

98-69 at home over Alabama State (No. 260/RPI) on December 17

77-39 at home over Alcorn State (No. 274/RPI) on December 28

DePaul's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), DePaul is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

The Blue Demons have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, DePaul has drawn the 146th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Blue Demons' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to DePaul's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

DePaul's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. DePaul Blue Demons Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

