Saturday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.7)

Creighton (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton's record against the spread so far this season is 8-6-0, and Providence's is 7-5-0. The Bluejays have a 6-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Friars have a record of 3-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Creighton is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and are giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

The 39.8 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 61st in the country, and are 8.7 more than the 31.1 its opponents pull down per contest.

Creighton knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 5.5 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (49th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.6%.

The Bluejays average 106.4 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Creighton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (106th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.4 (363rd in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 73.9 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Providence is 98th in college basketball at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Providence hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 30.5% rate.

Providence loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (301st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

