Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carl Sandburg High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6

Oak Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on January 6

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Argo Community High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

Evanston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Vianney High School at Whitney Young High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen Park High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis de Sales High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal Community High School at Kenwood Academy High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 6

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hyde Park High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

Maywood, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Catholic High School at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Metamora Township High School at Thornton Township High School