Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Cook County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carl Sandburg High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Oak Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argo Community High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Vianney High School at Whitney Young High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hyde Park High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Maywood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Catholic High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metamora Township High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
