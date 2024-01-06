We have high school basketball competition in Clinton County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Breese at Highland High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on January 6

10:00 AM CT on January 6 Location: Highland, IL

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbondale Community High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6

2:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Breese, IL

Breese, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlyle High School at Flora High School