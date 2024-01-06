Chicago State vs. Idaho January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) play the Idaho Vandals (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Chicago State vs. Idaho Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Idaho Players to Watch
- Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
