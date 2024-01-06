The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) play the Idaho Vandals (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chicago State vs. Idaho Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Kennedy Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Hope Butera: 8.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sarah Schmitt: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amalie Langer: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Asha Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.