Saturday's game features the Idaho Vandals (8-5) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-20) squaring off at Jones Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 win for heavily favored Idaho according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Cougars suffered a 73-55 loss to Florida International.

Chicago State vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 74, Chicago State 56

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

Chicago State has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

The Cougars have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (eight).

Chicago State has six losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 42.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 42.1 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -613 scoring differential, falling short by 30.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.6 points per game to rank 325th in college basketball and are giving up 86.3 per contest to rank 358th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Cougars have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 68.0 points per game, compared to 50.7 per game in road games.

Chicago State is ceding 89.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.2 more points than it is allowing in road games (88.6).

On offense, the Cougars have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 58.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 55.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

