The Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -4.5 139.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

In eight games this season, Bradley and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points.

Bradley's outings this year have an average point total of 141, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Braves are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri State has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Bradley.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 8 66.7% 72.9 145.7 68.1 135.2 138.5 Missouri State 6 46.2% 72.8 145.7 67.1 135.2 140.7

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves record 72.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.1 the Bears allow.

Bradley is 6-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 6-6-0 4-3 10-2-0 Missouri State 8-5-0 1-2 6-7-0

Bradley vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Bradley Missouri State 5-2 Home Record 5-1 2-2 Away Record 1-4 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 6-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

