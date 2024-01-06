Bradley vs. Missouri State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC) versus the Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bradley vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|250th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|74.0
|208th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|104th
|249th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|41.5
|27th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|206th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|258th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.0
|279th
