Bradley vs. Belmont January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Belmont Bruins (7-4) meeting the Bradley Braves (4-7) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bradley vs. Belmont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont Players to Watch
- Tessa Miller: 14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tuti Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kilyn McGuff: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jailyn Banks: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.