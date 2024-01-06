The Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Missouri State matchup.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-4.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-4.5) 138.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bradley vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Bradley has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

In the Braves' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Missouri State is 8-5-1 ATS this season.

So far this year, seven out of the Bears' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.