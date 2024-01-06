How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Bradley Stats Insights
- This season, the Braves have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- Bradley is 9-5 when it shoots better than 39% from the field.
- The Braves are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 60th.
- The Braves score 5.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bears give up (67.1).
- Bradley has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison
- Bradley is averaging 75.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.
- The Braves surrender 67.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.5 in road games.
- Bradley is making 9.4 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 75-64
|Carver Arena
|12/28/2023
|Truman State
|W 69-47
|Carver Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|W 86-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|Missouri State
|-
|Carver Arena
|1/10/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Carver Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
