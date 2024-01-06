The Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: Bally Sports
Bradley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Braves have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • Bradley is 9-5 when it shoots better than 39% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 60th.
  • The Braves score 5.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bears give up (67.1).
  • Bradley has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

  • Bradley is averaging 75.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.
  • The Braves surrender 67.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.5 in road games.
  • Bradley is making 9.4 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 75-64 Carver Arena
12/28/2023 Truman State W 69-47 Carver Arena
1/3/2024 @ Valparaiso W 86-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 Missouri State - Carver Arena
1/10/2024 Evansville - Carver Arena
1/13/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

