The Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

This season, the Braves have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 39% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

Bradley is 9-5 when it shoots better than 39% from the field.

The Braves are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 60th.

The Braves score 5.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bears give up (67.1).

Bradley has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

Bradley is averaging 75.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 70.8 points per contest.

The Braves surrender 67.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.5 in road games.

Bradley is making 9.4 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule