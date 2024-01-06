Saturday's contest between the Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) and Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at Carver Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Bradley taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 72, Missouri State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-2.8)

Bradley (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Bradley's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, and Missouri State's is 8-5-0. The Braves have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Bears games have gone over six times. Bradley has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 games. Missouri State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves average 72.9 points per game (229th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (112th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The 36 rebounds per game Bradley averages rank 209th in the nation. Its opponents collect 36.3 per outing.

Bradley hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) while shooting 35.1% from deep (113th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Braves' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 214th in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 122nd in college basketball.

Bradley and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Braves commit 12.4 per game (241st in college basketball) and force 12.1 (178th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.