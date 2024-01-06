If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Bradley and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Bradley ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-2 NR NR 57

Bradley's best wins

Bradley took down the Utah State Aggies (No. 4 in the RPI) in a 72-66 overtime win on November 11 -- its signature win of the season. Against Utah State, Connor Hickman led the team by amassing 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

79-70 at home over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on November 25

86-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 122/RPI) on November 14

86-60 at home over Missouri State (No. 147/RPI) on January 6

73-71 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on November 6

80-77 over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on November 20

Bradley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Bradley is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

According to the RPI, Bradley has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Bradley has been handed the 96th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Braves' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Bradley's upcoming schedule, it has 10 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Bradley's next game

Matchup: Bradley Braves vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Bradley Braves vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

