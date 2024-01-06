Saturday's game between the Belmont Bruins (9-4) and Bradley Braves (4-9) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 79-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Braves are coming off of a 99-52 loss to Murray State in their last outing on Thursday.

Bradley vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Bradley vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 79, Bradley 52

Bradley Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Braves defeated the Elon Phoenix 66-59 on November 22.

Bradley has three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

The Bruins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 272) on November 22

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 335) on November 12

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on December 2

Bradley Leaders

Halli Poock: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (27-for-72)

12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (27-for-72) Alex Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 47.3 FG% Isis Fitch: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Regan Barkema: 8.5 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

8.5 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.3 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves' -121 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.3 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (306th in college basketball).

The Braves are scoring more points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (58.5).

Bradley allows 67.4 points per game at home, and 78.5 on the road.

