The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers take the court for one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big Ten teams.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 2:15 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 8:00 PM ET FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

