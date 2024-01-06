Alexander County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Alexander County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cairo High School at Elverado High School
- Game Time: 9:50 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Elkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.