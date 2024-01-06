Adams County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Adams County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Adams County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Ritter High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Notre Dame High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 4:56 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
