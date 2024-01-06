There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature A-10 teams. That includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies versus the Richmond Spiders.

A-10 Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV La Salle Explorers at Fordham Rams 12:00 PM ET USA Network (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Louis Billikens at George Mason Patriots 2:00 PM ET USA Network (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Richmond Spiders 4:00 PM ET Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) George Washington Revolutionaries at VCU Rams 4:00 PM ET USA Network (Live stream on Fubo) Duquesne Dukes at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 4:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

