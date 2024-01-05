Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Woodford County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dwight Township High School at Roanoke-Benson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Roanoke, IL

Roanoke, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eureka High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gibson City, IL

Gibson City, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School