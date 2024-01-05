Woodford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Woodford County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Roanoke-Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Roanoke, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
