Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Auburn High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Boone High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.