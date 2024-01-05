The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockford Auburn High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixon High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Boone High School at Rockford Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Harlem High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Machesney Park, IL

Machesney Park, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Christian Life High School