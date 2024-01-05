High school basketball is on the schedule today in Will County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield North High School at Plainfield South High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Plainfield, IL
  • Conference: Southwest Prairie
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: New Lenox, IL
  • Conference: Southwest Suburban
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego High School at Plainfield Central High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Plainfield, IL
  • Conference: Southwest Prairie
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Plainfield East High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Plainfield, IL
  • Conference: Southwest Prairie
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Tri-Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullom, IL
  • Conference: River Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coal City High School at Reed-Custer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Braidwood, IL
  • Conference: Illinois Central 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Peotone High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Peotone, IL
  • Conference: Illinois Central 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

