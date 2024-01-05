High school basketball is on the schedule today in Will County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield North High School at Plainfield South High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego High School at Plainfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Coal City High School at Reed-Custer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Braidwood, IL

Braidwood, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Peotone High School