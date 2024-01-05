Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Will County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainfield North High School at Plainfield South High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stagg High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego High School at Plainfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coal City High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
