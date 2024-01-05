Whiteside County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Whiteside County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Erie-Prophetstown COOP at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Forreston, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
