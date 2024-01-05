In Whiteside County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Erie-Prophetstown COOP at Sherrard High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sherrard, IL

Sherrard, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Forreston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5

6:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Forreston, IL

Forreston, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Galesburg High School at Sterling High School